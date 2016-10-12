Thai King's Health Condition ' Still Unstable', People Unite To Pray For The 88-Year-Old Monarch

The health condition of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand is "still unstable", the Royal Household Bureau announced today. The palace released a statement saying the monarch had “overall not yet stabilised”, four days after it announced his condition had worsened.
“Blood tests show he has an infection and his liver is working irregularly,” the royal household bureau said. It added his blood pressure had lowered and his breath had quickened.
On Sunday the palace statement said the king was in unstable condition after receiving haemodialysis treatment. It is believed that the king is on a ventilator and continues to receive continuous renal replacement therapy treatment.
Doctors are doing all they can to see that the king recovers from his illness. However, According to AFP, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the king's son and successor, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn was returning to Thailand and would be meeting the military chief.
Over 300 people gathered at Bangkok's Siriraj Hospital, where the king has spent much of the past year, to pray for the widely revered monarch.