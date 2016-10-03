Thief Sues Cop For £9,000 In Compensation For Shooting His Testicles During A Foiled Robbery

A 25-year-old thief who robbed a petrol station in a city located in the Western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia in 2012 is demanding nearly £9,000 in compensation for the missing testicles shot off by police during the robbery.
He robbed a petrol station armed with a knife and wearing distinctive silver coloured shoes, and had decided to carry out a second attack at the same location.
He waited until there were no customers around, unfortunately one of the employees who spotted him and recognised the man's distinctive shoes raised the alarm with police.
When police officer attempted to arrest him. The robber however put up a struggle, and two rubber bullets were fired at the man, with one of them hitting him in the testicles.
The badly injured man and his accomplices managed to escape in a getaway car, but they were stopped a short while later. He was taken to hospital where doctors removed the remnants in an operation.
The robber bagged a six year prison sentence, while a case against the police officer who fired the shots was started. Charges against the officer of assault were later dropped after the court ruled that it was not the policeman that should be on trial, but rather his employers.
On Tuesday his trial against the German state will start, seeking €10,000 in damages.