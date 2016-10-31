US Carries Out Drill With South Korea To Wipe Out North Korea's Nuclear Weapon Sites If Kim Jong-Un Declares War

The US and South Korea have carried out a drill, codenamed ‘Teak Knife’, preparing to take out key regime sites to degrade Kim Jong-Un's war machine, it has been reported. Elite special forces soldiers will strike at the centre of North Korea’s terrifying nuclear weapon programme if the dictator declares war.
According to what a defence official told South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, “The US Air Force’s 353rd Special Operations Group conducted a combined striking exercise against an enemy’s facilities with the South Korean Army’s special forces brigade at a military base in Gunsan (274km south of Seoul),”
The operation will simulate covert attacks on Kim’s missile launch sites and nuclear installations. Crack troops practise slipping past Pyongyang’s defences using low-flying aircraft.
However, news also circulating has it that Kim Jong-Un suspects that some failed missile launches may be as a result of covert actions by the CIA and South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS).
Kim has set up a probe where investigators will focus on imported missile components, including integrated circuit chips that are part of the flight control system.