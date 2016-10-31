US Democrat Accuses FBI Chief Of Violating Federal Law By Acting Illegally Over Hilary Clinton's Email Probe

A US Democrat claims he is sitting on ‘explosive’ information on Donald Trump’s alleged links with Russia. Harry Reid blasted the head of the FBI for pursuing emails linked to an investigation into US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
In his letter, the Democratic leader in the Senate, told FBI director James Comey he could be breaking the law by potentially influencing the election. He said: FBI chief Comey “rushed to publicise” the email discovery just two weeks before the election has been deliberately “partisan”, Reid said.
It could breach the Hatch Act, which prohibits public officials from trying to influence a vote. In his letter to Comey, a Republican, Reid alleged he was purposely sitting on damning information about Trump.
“In my communication with you and other top officials in the national security community, it has become clear that you possess explosive information about close ties and coordination between Donald Trump, his top advisers, and the Russian government – a foreign interest openly hostile to the United States, which Trump praises at every opportunity”, Reid wrote.