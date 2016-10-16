US Military Says Its Warship Has Been Targeted Again By Missile In The Red Sea

US warship has been targeted by missiles fired from rebels-held territory off the coast of Yemen., Defence officials confirmed the surface-to-surface rockets were shot at the USS Mason, USS Nitze and USS Ponce yesterday.
A US defence source said they started coming under attack at around 7.30pm (GMT), with an unknown number of rockets fired. The USS Mason destroyer is said to have used "countermeasures" against the missiles.
“Post event assessment is ongoing. All Us warships in the area are safe.” If confirmed, it would be the third time in a week US warships has been attacked
Another defence official said: "We are aware of the reports and we are assessing the situation. All of our ships and crews are safe and unharmed."
The attacks come as tensions rise between the US and Yemen's Houthi rebels, although their involvement has not been confirmed.