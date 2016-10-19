US Ready To Send Marines To Norway Amid Fears Of Increasing Tensions With Russia

A group of US Marines are set to depart for Europe and be stationed on Norwegian soil just at the door of Russia amid fears of increasing tensions with US. Earlier this year, Marines participated in war games conducted in the Scandinavian nation as they drilled winter warfare skills in exercises along the Russian border.
Commander of US Marine Forces Europe, Major General Niel E. Nelson, said: "We enjoy a very close relationship with the Norwegian Armed Forces and a limited rotational presence in Norway would certainly enhance this relationship and our ability to operate together.
"If approved by the Norwegian government, a Marine Corps presence in Norway will increase NATO's ability to rapidly aggregate and employ forces in northern Europe.”
The force is planned to be 300 marines stationed on a six month rotation and the plan is awaiting approval from the Norwegian Armed Forces.
However, Russia have been shipping their military power towards their borders by sneaking nuclear capable missiles into central Europe. Just last week Russia issued a serious warning accusing the US of provocation with Putin proclaiming “if you want a war, you will have one”.