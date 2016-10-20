US Threatens North Korea With ' Overwhelming Response ' Should Kim Jong-Un Attack South Korea

The Russian government has slammed the US for planning to station missiles on North Korea’s borders. US Secretary of State John Kerry told Kim Jong-un to expect an “overwhelming response" should he unleash his nukes on the west.
Russia has decided to intervene in the nuclear stand off, with Foreign minister Oleg Davydov blasting Washington over its decision to do “whatever is necessary” to defend South Korea from Kim’s nuclear threats.
He told Interfax: "Any statements about the possibility of deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system in South Korea within a tight time-frame or at an accelerated pace can only elicit regret.”
John Kerry vowed to ship an advanced anti-missile system to South Korea “as soon as possible” in the face of hostility from the tubby tyrant.
Moscow’s intervention comes after North Korea tested another missile