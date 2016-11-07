Kim Jong-Un Preparing To Taunt US New President By Launching Missile On Day Of Presidential Election

Kim Jong-Un is reportedly preparing to launch a missile capable of reaching US territory on election day as a warning to the new president. South Korean military sources predicts that Kim will fire an intermediate-range ballistic missile as Americans vote tomorrow for a new president.
Military sources say Pyongyang wants to send a “strong message” to the new president. The Musudan or BM-35 rocket has a range of 1,800 miles enough to reach the US territory of Guam.
South Korea is monitoring the movement of Musudan missiles which are mounted on mobile launches north of its border. Although, Donald Trump has threatened to nuke North Korea should Kim continue to make nuclear threat.
A military source said: "Speculation of a launch taking place in the near future comes as North Korean experts have said Pyongyang will likely want to send a strong message to the next president.”
At the moment, British warplanes are in South Korea preparing for the possible outbreak of war with North Korea