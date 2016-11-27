Russia To Crack Down On Terrorists By Taking Digital Finger Prints Of Non-Citizens Arriving In The Country With A Visa

Russia is starting a new terror prevention measures by taking digital fingerprints of all tourists in a move to crack down on terrorists breaching its borders and as tensions with NATO increases.
Moscow will keep a digital record of every non-citizen as they arrive on Russian soil with a visa.The measure of taking fingerprints of all non-Russian visitors was suggested by Putin back in 2014, but the strategy will now go ahead from 10 December. Moscow is ramping up its security measures due to increase terror threats in Europe.
However, NATO is also sending thousands of soldiers towards their borders amidst fears of an invasion from Russia. The Kremlin banned and deported over 190,000 people.
At the moment, only the Russian military and convicts have their fingerprints kept on file.
In a related development, Putin passed so-called “Big-Brother” laws, which mean phone and internet companies will keep calls and messages of ordinary people stored from the last six months so the government can read them.