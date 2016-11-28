Monday, 28 November 2016
Russia Warned Its Military Will Aim Its Deadly Nuclear Arsenal At Any NATO Country That Threatens It
Russia has threatened a “harsh” nuclear response following pledges made by Britain to send 150 more troops to Russia’s doorstep. A Russian senator warned its military would aim its deadly nuclear arsenal at any NATO country that threatens it. The personal spokesman for Russian president endorsed the threat calling it “understandable”.
British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to “ensure the security” of Poland as she announced the deployment. Theresa May said: "Our ties with Poland are rooted deeply in our shared history. “We will never forget the Polish pilots who braved the skies alongside us during World War 2 standing up for freedom and democracy in Europe nor the valuable contribution made by so many Poles in our country today.”
Russian lawmakers have hit back at NATO’s “expansion” at its doorstep. Senator Franz Klintsevich said: “In reply to NATO’s aggressive actions, to the alliance’s attempts to draw more and more nations into their orbit, there will be a harsh and unambiguous response from Russia’s side.“We will aim our weapons including the nuclear ones at any of the alliance’s site that would threaten us, wherever these sites are placed.
In support of the senators statement, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said: “Russian lawmakers have the right for own opinion, they are vividly reacting to international events – to NATO’s expansion towards Russian borders – and to the expansion of NATO’s military infrastructure. “This makes their position understandable.”
