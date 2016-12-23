Berlin Terror Attack Suspect Has Been Killed, Reports Claims

Italian security sources claims the Berlin suspect has been shot dead in Milan, but Danish police have reported a possible sighting of Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian, who has evaded security agents since the attack on Monday that killed 12 people and injured another 48.
Danish police claimed a man matching his description was seen in Aalborg, about 450 miles north of the German capital. Police in the North Jutland region said the man was between 20 and 30 years of age, with a black beard, and was wearing a black knitted hat and glasses, and carrying a black shoulder bag.
