Ceremonial Electors May Prevent President Elect- Donald Trump From Reaching White House

President Elect- Donald Trump may not make it to the White House after plotters revealed a ceremonial loophole that could jeopardize his democratic win. US electoral system counts on ceremonial electors who represent the vote result from each state.
Formally, they will all cast vote on December 19 as part of the process where president-elect Trump is handed the keys to the White House. However, not less than 15 of these representative electors where Trump won the majority are plotting to go against the will of their people on the day potentially causing chaos.
In comparison, it’s like a situation where British monarchy rejects the decision of British voters. According to TV presenter David Pakman that the 15 electors will cast a vote for Hillary instead meaning that Trump will not receive the 270 electoral votes required to become the next president of the United States.
He said: "This is absolutely huge. "What my source told me is that there is a coalition of at least 15 Trump electors who have decided that they are not going to cast their electoral votes for Donald Trump."
A website called Hamilton Electors is persuading fellow electors to go against Trump later this month, too. The site states: "The Founding Fathers intended the Electoral College to stop an unfit man from becoming President. "The Constitution they crafted gives us this tool. "Conscience demands that we use it. "Together, we can stop Trump when the Electoral College votes on December 19th.
"Electors are pledging to put America first and vote for a responsible Republican alternative who can unify our country."