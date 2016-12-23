Italian Interior Minister Says Berlin Terror Attack Suspect Has Been Killed In A Shoot Out With Police In Milan

The Berlin terror attack suspect has been killed in a shootout with police in Milan, the Italian interior minister says. Italian reports claimed a man was killed in the shootout near the train station in Milan after he was stopped by police on a routine check in the early hours of Friday.
He was subsequently identified as the Berlin attacker by his fingerprints. The Italian interior minister will hold a news conference later in the morning.
According to reports, the man pulled out a gun after he was asked for his identity papers. He shot and injured a policeman. The man, who reportedly had a train ticket from France in his pocket, shouted "Allahu Akbar", or "God is Great", in the firefight.
Earlier on, Danish police claimed a man matching his description was seen in Aalborg, about 450 miles north of the German capital. Police in the North Jutland region said the man was between 20 and 30 years of age, with a black beard, and was wearing a black knitted hat and glasses, and carrying a black shoulder bag.