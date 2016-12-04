Man Rescues His Dog From A Kangaroo With A Punch

A viral video footage has emerged of a man fighting a kangaroo in the Australian Outback in an attempt to protect his dog. In the video the man could be seen exchanging punches with the marsupial to save his dog 'Max’.
Rather the kangaroo that actually has hold of the dog, not the other way around with the dog in a headlock, the man's approach initially fails to deter the kangaroo, who kicks out with its leg.
Eventually the kangaroo releases the dog, turning its attention instead to the man. Standing upright, the marsupial stares at the man momentarily before being struck by a hard punch that sends it stumbling backwards. It has been viewed more than 3 million times since being posted to Facebook.
