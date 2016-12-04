Sunday, 4 December 2016

Man Rescues His Dog From A Kangaroo With A Punch

A man has been captured on video fighting a kangaroo after it held his pet dog in its clinches and attempted to seriously harm it in rural Australia

A viral video footage has emerged of a man fighting a kangaroo in the Australian Outback in an attempt to protect his dog. In the video the man could be seen exchanging punches with the marsupial to save his dog 'Max’.
The man can be heard yelling out for his dog 'Max' to 'come here'. When the dog fails to run to the truck, the owner becomes agitated. He ran quickly towards where his animal appears to have trapped a kangaroo.

Rather the kangaroo that actually has hold of the dog, not the other way around with the dog in a headlock, the man's approach initially fails to deter the kangaroo, who kicks out with its leg.

Eventually the kangaroo releases the dog, turning its attention instead to the man. Standing upright, the marsupial stares at the man momentarily before being struck by a hard punch that sends it stumbling backwards. It has been viewed more than 3 million times since being posted to Facebook.

