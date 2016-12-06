Plot To Assassinate President-Elect Donald Trump And His VP-Elect Mike Pence Has Been Uncovered

Plot to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump and his vice President-elect Mike Pence have been uncovered. A website was set up on Dark Web to raise funds, access information for plotting and carrying out the murders of Trump and Pence who is currently the governor of Indiana.
The Dark Web is a coded zone of the internet where people can carry out various crimes without being detected, including buying illegal goods and viewing child porn. All users surf the web pages anonymously by hiding their IP addresses, making it very difficult to trace who posts material or who accesses it.
The assassination plot page shows a picture of both men alongside a gun and calls their policies "dangerous". Additional image has crosshairs placed over Trump's face. It states: “As you are all well aware, the consequences of having Donald Trump and Mike Pence as the leaders of the free world is extremely dangerous.
“The political, environmental and social consequences will change the United States for the worst.”
The site claims Trump and Pence have encouraged white supremacist movements, adding "trying to eliminate other Americans of different origins cannot be tolerated."
Surprisingly, the masterminder of the assassination webpage claims they are part of a "well-known organization". It also contains call to arms, saying people need to "defend" themselves to avoid a civil war.
It added: “We have several assets in different branches of government, security and even some working in secret services. “Unfortunately, the plan we need to implement requires a lot of money to pay for equipment, bribes and also to pay those assets.”
At the moment, the "wallet" linked to the site has raise about $90,000, There are also claims that the secret service is aware of the existence of the site.