Putin Says He Will No Expel US Diplomats In Response To US Sanctions

Russian President,Vladimir Putin has refused to expel US diplomats in a tit-for-tat retaliation against US. The shocking news comes shortly after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said he would be asking Mr Putin to declare 35 US officials in Moscow and St Petersburg as "persona non grata".
Putin said the right thing for him to do was to retaliate but instead, he had rather wait and see how Donald Trump acts when he succeeds President Barack Obama next month.The Russian president said he would not stoop to the level of the US.
The US has ordered the expulsion of diplomats based in Washington and San Francisco as well as sanctions against Russian intelligence services. It also plans to shut Russian compounds in New York and Maryland, while the FBI has published wanted posters of alleged Russian hackers.
He said Russia had "all the grounds for a comparable response" but added: "We will not create problems for American diplomats. We will not expel anyone."
The ongoing diplomatic tension comes after President Obama reignited tough measures with Moscow just less than a month before he leaves the White House. President Obama was taking action over cyber attacks that disrupted the US presidential election, and claims of harrassment of US diplomats in Russia. But Russia has denied such allegations.