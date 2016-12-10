Russia Helped President-Elect Donald Trump Win US Election Says CIA

Russia has been accused of helping President-Elect Donald Trump as the next president by intervening in the US election, according to shocking claims by the CIA. In a secret assessment carried out by the intelligence agency, they found that the Russian government increased its attention to helping Trump's campaign as the election drew closer.
The Report claims intelligence agencies have identified figures with links to Putin's government who provided thousands of hacked emails to WikiLeaks. The source also claimed that the leaked emails were potentially damaging to Trump's opposition Hillary Clinton and the Democrats.
The official said: "That was a major clue to their intent. "If all they wanted to do was discredit our political system, why publicize the failings of just one party, especially when you have a target like Trump?"
However, another official familiar with the report said the CIA's conclusion about Russia doesn't mean Moscow's efforts altered or significantly affected the outcome of the election. Intelligent analysts concluded with "high confidence" that Putin’s government had decided at some point during the campaign it would help Trump get to the White House.
In a swift response to the claims, Trump's transition team slammed the CIA saying: "These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. "The election ended a long time ago in one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history. It's now time to move on and 'Make America Great Again.'"
Officials in Moscow have denied all accusations of interfering in the election. Few weeks to the election the US government formally accused Russia of a campaign of cyber attacks against the Democrats ahead of last month's election.