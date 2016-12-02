Sean Paul Had Rather Do KFC Advert Than Having A Collabo With X-Factor Rap Reject Honey G

Sean Paul has completely ruled out any future collaboration with Honey G. The Jamaican superstar who appeared on the X Factor show recently, along with singer Anne-Marie and Clean Bandit to perform their single Rockabye.
Honey G competed in the sing-off and was voted off , with only her mentor choosing to save her. Sean has confirmed that he would never be interested in collaborating with her.
According to the interview on The Hits Radio breakfast show during which they discussed him turning down doing an advert for fried chicken restaurant chain KFC. The Interviewer, Tom Green then suggested that Sean could make a single with the X Factor rapper.
Sean quickly said: “Remember that ad you wanted me to do for Kentucky? I would probably do that quicker.”Ouch.
However, rapper Snoop Dogg has shown interest in signing Honey G. In what he told Daily Star Online, He said: “She ain’t got to worry, I will work with her. “I’ll fly her over here, and we can record a song together, maybe even shoot a video.”