The Most Wanted Man In Europe Filmed Visiting Mosque Hours After Smashing Lorry Into Christmas Market In Berlin

On the run Berlin terror attack suspect Anis Amri visited a mosque not long after he drove a lorry into a busy Christmas market, new CCTV reveals. The 24-year-old Tunisian is wanted in Europe after 12 people were killed and 50 injured in a suspected ISIS terror attack at 8pm on Monday.
New CCTV footage shows Amri visiting the "Fussilet 33" mosque in the southeast of the capital, at 4am on Tuesday about eight hours after the attack.The mosque have been reportedly raided byElite commando units in an attempt to find Amri.
The CCTV images show a man believed to be Amri standing on the doorstep of the mosque. Other footage suggests the suspect who has a €100,000 bounty on his head visited the mosque twice in the week leading up the massacre.
In 2015, the Islamic centre was raided over allegations they were raising money for extremists in Syria. An imam was put under investigation. This week armed police headed back there reportedly blowing open the front door and throwing in stun grenades before entering.Witnesses also report hearing gunfire.
However, Amri’s fingerprints and ID were found in the Scania truck which ploughed into men, women and children in Breitscheidplatz, in west Berlin. Since the attack, ISIS has claimed responsibility.
The suspect has been described as "highly dangerous" and a member of a "large" Islamic organisation. German police have revealed that he was under their surveillance for at least six months.