TV Personality, Piers Morgan Pretends To Vomit Into Bucket After Watching Madonna Twerking Video

British Journalist and TV Personality, Piers Morgan shocked viewers on today's episode of Good Morning Britain. He was going through today's news stories with his co-star Susanna Reid when he came across the story that Madonna had been twerking.
Piers and Susanna watched the video of Madonna on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke but it made Piers feel unwell. He said: "Sorry, I feel slightly nauseous. Has anyone got a bucket?" As Piers faked his sickness, Susanna didn't waste time showing her disgust. But Piers wasn't going to stop there.
He grabbed a silver bucket from under his desk and pretended to vomit into it. He added: "What a way to start the morning," while putting the bucket back. "Thank you James Corden." Piers went on to reveal why the video had made him sick, explaining: "I loved Madonna when she acted her age." "You can't be 58 and prancing about."