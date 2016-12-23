Two Turkish Soldiers Being Burned Alive By ISIS Militant After Capturing Them In Aleppo

ISIS Executioner Triggers The Fuse
The killer of the two men criticises Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calls for "destruction to be sowed" in Turkey. The cowardly execution came after Ankara vowed to fight "terror" in Syria in response to 16 of its troops being killed in battle.
ISIS have released a video showing two captured Turkish soldiers being burned alive as part of the atrocities proudly distributed by the terror group’s vile propaganda chiefs. The 19-minute video showing two uniformed men being released from a cage before being chained and set on fire was posted on jihadist websites.
Last month, the ISIS-linked news agency Amaq said that the jihadists had kidnapped two Turkish soldiers, and the Turkish army separately said it had lost contact with two of its men. The video's release comes a day after 16 Turkish soldiers were killed by ISIS fighters in Ankara's biggest loss so far in its involvement war torn Syria.
However, not less than 38 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the operation, which the Turkish government has dubbed Euphrates Shield. Yesterday, Erdogan vowed no give up in the ongoing campaign. He said: "Yes, maybe we will have to lay martyrs to rest," he said in a speech in Ankara.
"But we are determined to preserve their memory and protect what they left us and continue this struggle."
He added: Turkey, "is engaged in its most serious struggle since the war of independence" that led to the creation of the modern state in 1923.