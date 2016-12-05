Vladimir Putin's Commandos Have Killed ISIS Warlord Hiding Out In A Russian Village In A Merciless Raid

Russian special forces in a deadly raid have killed a ISIS warlord who masterminded suicide bombings in Russia. FSB troopers stormed the ISIS base near the Russian city of Makhachkala to kill the jihadis' leader just weeks after ISIS personally threatened Putin.
The ISIS commander named Abu Muhammad was tracked with armoured cars and drones armed with machine guns to a house in a small village. Russian Troopers tried to convince the jihadi to give himself up, but a gun battle ensued and the jihadis were killed.
Abu was one of the masterminds of an attack on the Volgograd train station in 2013 which killed 18 people after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives. He also planned a second suicide bombing in the city which killed 16 people riding a trolleybus.
Abu whose real name was Rustan Magomedovich Aselderov, was the leader of the Vilayat Kavkaz section of ISIS. Video Footage of the deadly raid shows Russian commandos storming the base using grenade launchers and machine guns.
There were no casualties on the Russian forces side during the raid, and the warlord died along with four of his followers.