Woman Without A Vagina Shares The Story About Her Condition

A 23 year-old woman born without a vagina has decided to share the story about her condition. Devan Merck was traumatized after finding out she had no vagina when she was just 12-years-old.
She was diagnosed with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome meaning she had no vaginal canal, a malformed uterus and no cervix.
Doctors had to create a ‘man-made’ vagina using skin taken from her bottom allowing her to have sex and lead a normal life. But now Devan and her husband are hoping to start a family. She said: “I am no different instead of having a fully functioning vagina I have a man made vagina.
“For years I was bullied and felt different. Kids would call me a ‘boy’ and a ‘freak’ and boyfriends would disappear when they realised I wouldn’t have sex. “But since I met my husband my life has changed completely. We recently discovered I have both my ovaries and we are hoping to have a biological child of our own.”
She added: “They had to basically make a vaginal opening for me so that I can have intercourse.”
Devan lost her virginity shortly after her operation, but her boyfriend at the time would taunt her saying that she “felt” and “smelled” different to other girls with her “artificial vagina”. The couple are planning to start IVF using a surrogate.
She went further to say: “All I’ve ever wanted is to be a mum and after everything I’ve been through I finally feel like there is light at the end of the tunnel,”. “My vagina might be man-made rather than god given but I’m a complete woman and hopefully it won’t be long before I’m a mother too.”