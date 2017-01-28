China Is Preparing To Battle US Over South China Sea

China's military commanders are preparing their forces to be ready for total conflict as early as “tonight” as the war with the US is now a “reality”. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) chiefs have issued the threat as China and US disagree over the South China Sea.
According to a statement released by Chinese military leaders on the official website of the PLA talking up war with the US is now a “practical reality”. China calling for the Pentagon to pull their warships and missile defences out of the Pacific region.
Reports from the South China Morning Post reads "A war within the President's term' or 'war breaking out tonight' are not just slogans, they are becoming a practical reality,”. Also the Chinese newspaper The Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, stated similar war message.
"If the new US administration follows this route and adopts this attitude, then it will lead to a war between China and the US and that would mean the end of US history or even all of humanity,” Jin Canrong, associate dean from the University of China, told the paper.
He added: "Although the US is planning to send three aircraft- carriers to the West Pacific region, if they invade the South China Sea, we have the ability to destroy them all even if they send 10, let alone three."