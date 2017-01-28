Teenage Girl Who Shreds Her Skin Every 45 Days Was Thrown Out Of School

A teenage girl who shreds her skin every 45 days like a snake was thrown out of her school because the other schoolchildren would be scared of her looks. Shalini Yadav, 16, has termed her rare condition a “curse”.
The 16-year-old was diagnosed with Erythroderma, an inflammatory skin disease also known as “red man syndrome”, which causes the skin to become scaly and flake off. However, doctors are unable to treat the disease.
Shalini said: "I wanted to study but they threw me out of school as the children would get scared by seeing my face. "Everybody in the family is suffering because of my medical condition. "But what is my fault? What sin did I commit to be cursed with such a disease? I want to live.”
She has suffered from the condition since her childhood. Shalini from India, must use moisturiser to stop her skin from hardening and seizing up. Her family are so poor they cannot to provide the care she needs and must spend their limited funds on providing food. Her desperate parents are appealing for help as they share their teenage daughter's plight.
Shalini's mum Devkunwar said: "I feel so helpless when I see her skin coming off, causing excruciating pain to my child. "This disease is not killing her but taking her life bit by bit."
And her dad Rajbahadur described her condition, saying: "It's really sad because she was not born normally and has scaly skin all over her body. "It is similar to being severely burnt, from the sole of her feet to her head."