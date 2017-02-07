Al-Qaida Warlord Escapes US Navy Seal Raid In Yemen.

A US Navy SEALs raid was bungled, letting an al-Qaida warlord escape. The same squad who killed Osama bin Laden carried out the operation in Yemen in which "everything went wrong". According to NBC reports, apache helicopters supported the commandos as they assaulted a terror camp managing to kill between 14 and 41 terrorists.
However, the raid ended in a bloodbath with one SEAL, 16 civilians included an eight-year-old girl dead and a US double-blade aircraft shot down. Al-Qaida leader Qassim al-Rimi, who was named as the prime target of the raid, also managed to escape the attack.
Al-Rimi is in charge of the terror group's operations in the civil war-torn nation of Yemen. US military officials have now admitted the jihadi is still alive and they added he may not have even been at the camp.
The most wanted terrorist al-Rimi has since released an audio recording in which he slammed Trump over the botched raid by the SEALs saying: "The fool of the White House got slapped at the beginning of his road in your lands,"
US Intelligence officials said: "almost everything went wrong" as the occupants of the camp were alerted by a "barking dog, or a walkie-talkie chatter" after the assault on January 29. Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, of SEAL Team 6, was killed during the raid, along with Nawr al-Awlaki, 8, daughter of radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki.
Despite the flaws, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said it had been "a successful operation by all standards". Pentagon officials say the operation had allowed them to capture "materials and information that is yielding valuable intelligence".