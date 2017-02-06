British Terror Police On High Alert After Seizing Over 800 Weapons Within Four Weeks

UK Anti-Terror cops have seized more than 800 illegal firearms in just four weeks raising fears that jihadis wannabe are about to launch an attack. The weapon raid includes a fully-loaded AK 47 assault rifle, a Skorpion sub-machinegun and 200 handguns. In total 282 people including registered arms dealers suspected of selling illegal weapons have been arrested.
In a single raid, one of those arrested had 35 weapons in his possession. The total number of guns seized was 833 which includes 11 assault rifles, two machine guns, a sub-machine gun, 99 rifles, 153 shotguns and 200 handguns.
The raid led to the seizure of 4,385 rounds of ammunition, including knives, plus 80kgs of illegal drugs and more than £500,000 in cash.
According to Det Supt Nick Wilcox of National Counter Terrorism Policing : “Counter terrorism officers continue to plan and prepare in light of world events such as the attacks in Paris - but we want to remain on the front-foot and stop terrorists obtaining guns in the first place.