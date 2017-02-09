Iran Has Defiantly Launched Another Missile Despite US Sanctions

Iran has launched another missile despite new sanctions. US national security advisor warned the US had “officially put Iran on notice”after the nation tested a new ballistic missile at the end of last month. Now it appears Iran has defiantly launched another missile.
According to a US official the missile was launched from the same pad the country had used to conduct its previous test. The official said: "We watch Iranian military developments carefully.”
The missile launch on Wednesday is said to have been a short-range Mersad surface-to-air missile which impacted 35 miles away.
US government responded saying “nothing was off the table” in how they would respond to missile activity.However, Iranian officials have declared they will not succumb to US “bullying”.
Iran's acting commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Gen Hossein Salami, said “[Iran will] never change direction by a world power's demand, and our missile and non-missile power will be updated every day.
"If our missile power was not such a power to put fear into the hearts of Americans, there is no reason for these controversies."