Putin Issues Apology To Turkey As Russian Airstrike Kills Three Turkish Soldiers

Three Turkish soldiers have been reportedly killed in a Russian airstrike in an incident that could cause tension between the two countries. The Turkish soldiers died during an airstrike that was being carried out in northern Syria. They were helping Syrian rebels in a bid to capture the city of al-Bab from ISIS.
However, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an apology to Turkey this afternoon. The Kremlin issued a statement saying he had, in a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart, "expressed condolences over a tragic incident which resulted in the deaths of several Turkish troops in the al-Bab area".
Relationship between the two countries had previously been strained after Turkey downed a Russian jet near the Syrian border two years ago. The two countries are supporting opposing sides in the Syria conflict.
Last year, the Turkish military shot down a Russian warplane near the Syria border. Turkey claimed the aircraft had repeatedly violated its airspace and was warned 10 times before it was shot. President Putin responded saying it was a "stab in the back" and suspended all military contact with Turkey.