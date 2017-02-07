US Tanks and Soldiers Arrive On Putin's Doorstep As NATO Floods Eastern Europe With Military Gear.

US has deployed tanks, soldiers and vehicles on Russia's borders as NATO stands up to Vladimir Putin as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Troops and armour including main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles arrived in Estonia.
There are fears that the Russian president could launch invasions of nations such as Estonia, Lithuania and Ukraine. US troops have also been stationed in Poland and Finland. While Britain along with Canada and Germany have sent 1,000 troops each to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Tensions continues to rise in the region since Putin claimed Crimea from Ukraine in a move condemned by the UN. NATO have boasted their latest deployment is the "biggest reinforcement since the Cold War".